'India's Space Journey Began On...': Congress' 1962 Space Panel Reminder

As India successfully placed the lunar lander, 'Vikram', on the moon's South Pole on Wednesday, becoming the first country to do so, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the country's space journey began on February 23, 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR.

INCOSPAR, an acronym for the Indian National Committee for Space Research, was founded in 1962 with Dr. Vikram Sarabhai as its chairman.

The panel was founded with the objective of aiding the country's space research.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, the Congress leader posted, "India's space journey began on February 23, 1962, with the formation of INCOSPAR — thanks to the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with the enthusiastic support of Nehru.”

“The committee comprised top scientists from premier scientific institutions across the country coming together in a spirit of collaboration and teamwork,” Ramesh added in his post.

The Congress leader also tagged a newspaper report on INCOSPAR to his post.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander made the soft touchdown on the uncharted lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, taking India to where no other country had gone before.

India's third lunar mission was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organised across the country, including the school's science centres, and public institutions.

The ISRO also made the live action available on its website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

