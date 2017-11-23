India's First Woman Navy Pilot To Train At Air Force Academy In Hyderabad

Shubhangi Swaroop, Astha Segal, Roopa A and Sakthi Maya S have made history with their selection.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has got its first-ever woman pilot, Shubhangi Swaroop, who would soon be flying the Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft. Though Uttar Pradesh resident Shubhangi is the first Naval woman pilot, the Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers manning the air traffic and as 'observers'. Besides her, three other women cadets -- Astha Segal from New Delhi, Roopa A from Puducherry and Sakthi Maya S from Kerala - have also been inducted in the Navy's armament division, which was earlier considered a men-only unit.