Sub-lieutenant Shivangi was born in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

First woman pilot of Indian Navy, sub-lieutenant Shivangi, joined Naval operations in Kochi today after completion of operational training.

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi was born in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school.

She was commissioned into the Indian Navy last year after her initial training.

Sub-lieutenant Shivangi joined operational duties at the Kochi naval base today.

She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.