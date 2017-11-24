BTech Biotechnology, Taekwondo Gold Medallist, Diver: Shubhangi Swaroop Indian Navy's First Female Pilot

WOMAN POWER!

Shubhangi Swaroop creates HISTORY, becomes FIRST Female Pilot in the Indian Navy.

CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/PUewfDeWgd — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) November 23, 2017

Carving a niche in the history, Shubhangi Swaroop is all set to become country's first female pilot for Indian Navy. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she holds a BTech Biotechnology degree from VIT University. She will be flying a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Besides her, three other women cadets: Astha Segal from New Delhi, Roopa A from Puducherry and Sakthi Maya S from Kerala have also been inducted in the Navy's armament division, which was earlier considered a men-only unit. Ever since the news surfaced online, Twitter has not stopped to congratulate them."After completing her BTech in biotechnology, she was eager to join the defence forces. A national gold medallist in taekwondo and a passionate diver, she always dreamt of becoming part of the defence forces," said her father Naval commander Gyan Swaroop to the Deccan Chronicle.Her younger brother Shubham Swaroop is currently studying BSc Economics at University of London international programme and her mother is a secondary school teacher at Navy Children School, Visakhapatnam, stated the leading daily."On successful completion of training, the three women fighter pilots will be commissioned into the fighter stream in December this year," Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa had said. Their performance has been on par with other pilots despite the strenuous and demanding nature of flying, he added.For Shubhangi its a dream come true on being selected as a pilot. Though Shubhangi is the first Naval woman pilot, the Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, Southern Naval spokesperson Commander Sreedhar Warrier told PTI.