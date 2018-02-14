India's Fastest Gatimaan Express To Slow Down On Extended Run Railway ministry officials say the Railway Board has taken a decision to extend the route of Gatimaan Express - which runs between Delhi and Agra at a speed of 160 kmph - to Gwalior and then to Jhansi.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT On the new stretch, the train will run at a speed of 130 kmph and not at its original speed. New Delhi: India's fastest train, Gatimaan Express, which runs at a speed of 160 kmph, will slow down to 130 kmph after it is extended to Gwalior and Jhansi, according to senior railways officials.



Railway ministry officials say the Railway Board has taken a decision to extend the route of Gatimaan Express - which runs between Delhi and Agra at a speed of 160 kmph - to Gwalior and then to Jhansi.



On the new stretch, the train will run at a speed of 130 kmph and not at its original speed.



"The Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi route is fit for only 130 kmph only, so the train has to run at that speed," officials said.



The train's extended run, expected to begin any day now, however, is stuck as the board is still contemplating the fare structure, ministry sources indicate.



The difference in speed limits is making their task difficult.



At present, the fare for travelling in an executive class is Rs 1,505 and a booking for AC chair car costs Rs 755 between Delhi and Agra.



The board now faces two options: either to reduce the ticket fare in lieu of the reduced speed on Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi stretch or stick with the structure for the better amenities it provides.



Gatimaan Express is equipped with modern amenities including bio-toilets, fire alarms, GPS-based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors and free Wi-Fi Internet service.



Officials say the decision to extend the train's run was taken because it reaches Agra in the morning and then it is stationed there all day.



Now, it will make its way to Jhansi.



India's fastest train, Gatimaan Express, which runs at a speed of 160 kmph, will slow down to 130 kmph after it is extended to Gwalior and Jhansi, according to senior railways officials.Railway ministry officials say the Railway Board has taken a decision to extend the route of Gatimaan Express - which runs between Delhi and Agra at a speed of 160 kmph - to Gwalior and then to Jhansi.On the new stretch, the train will run at a speed of 130 kmph and not at its original speed."The Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi route is fit for only 130 kmph only, so the train has to run at that speed," officials said.The train's extended run, expected to begin any day now, however, is stuck as the board is still contemplating the fare structure, ministry sources indicate.The difference in speed limits is making their task difficult.At present, the fare for travelling in an executive class is Rs 1,505 and a booking for AC chair car costs Rs 755 between Delhi and Agra.The board now faces two options: either to reduce the ticket fare in lieu of the reduced speed on Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi stretch or stick with the structure for the better amenities it provides.Gatimaan Express is equipped with modern amenities including bio-toilets, fire alarms, GPS-based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors and free Wi-Fi Internet service. Officials say the decision to extend the train's run was taken because it reaches Agra in the morning and then it is stationed there all day.Now, it will make its way to Jhansi.