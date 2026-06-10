India's Exports Hit Record $863 Billion In FY26: Commerce Ministry

A commerce ministry official on Tuesday said that India's total exports have risen from USD 468 billion in FY 2014-15 to an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent.

Additional secretary at the Union Ministry of Commerce, Nitin Kumar Yadav, revealed the numbers at a convention of exporters, industry bodies, and farmer producer organisations here.

"During this period, merchandise exports grew from USD 310 billion to USD 442 billion, services exports surged from USD 158 billion to USD 421 billion at a CAGR of 9.3 per cent, and non-petroleum exports reached a new record of USD 387.9 billion, underscoring the depth and diversity of India's export base," Yadav said.

The officials also inaugurated Chandigarh's Regional Office of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

According to a statement, Yadav said India has concluded a series of landmark trade agreements that place the country at the centre of global value chains.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA, 2025), backed by an FDI commitment of USD 100 billion, provides duty-free access for approximately 98 per cent of India's exports, he said.

The India-EU FTA (2026), covering 27 high-income economies, is expected to support Rs 3.2 lakh crore worth of Indian exports with tariff concessions on 99 per cent of bilateral trade by value, he said.

Yadav said the India-Mauritius CECPA (2021) and the India-UAE CEPA together deliver zero-duty access on 99 per cent of India's exports to these markets, with UAE bilateral trade already exceeding USD 80 billion.

"For Punjab, significant opportunities exist in textiles and apparel, engineering, agriculture and food processing. For Haryana, key export products include Basmati Rice, Buffalo Meat, Non-Basmati Rice, Natural Honey, Dairy Products and Miscellaneous Food Preparations, with growing potential in pharmaceuticals and chemicals," the bureaucrat said, according to the statement.

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