'It's An Internal Matter': India's Counter To Xi Jinping's Kashmir Remark

Xi Jinping is expected to meet PM Modi in Chennai later this week.

Hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was keenly watching the Kashmir situation, India reiterated on Wednesday that it would be in everybody's best interests if other countries stayed out of its internal affairs.

"We have seen the report regarding the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. "India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."

China -- which claims to be Pakistan's "all-weather friend" -- has backed its allegations of widespread atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir on several global platforms ever since the region's special status was scrapped on August 5. However, Imran Khan was forced to admit last month that his government's efforts to internationalise the issue had failed to make an impression on world leaders.

In his Wednesday meeting, Xi Jinping assured Imran Khan that it would support Pakistan on issues related to its "core interests". State-owned Xinhua News Agency also quoted him as saying that although the "right and wrong" of the situation were clear, India and Pakistan should resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.

Xi Jinping's remarks seem to have led to some awkwardness, given that he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai for an informal summit later this week. "The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide the two leaders with an opportunity to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, and exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership," the government has said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

