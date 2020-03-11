India's Coronavirus Cases Touch 59 As Bengaluru Techie Tests Positive

The techie has been isolated and is recuperating (Representational)

A techie working at the software major Mindtree in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in India from an overseas trip, a company official said on Tuesday.

"One of our Mindtree Minds (employees), on return from an overseas trip to Bengaluru, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He, along with his family members, are under the medical supervision of the Karnataka Health Department," said Mindtree Chief People Officer Paneesh Rao in a statement.

The techie is recuperating and on his way to recovery.

"The software engineer had self-isolated himself on return from the trip and did not visit any of our facility or meet any other employee," Mr Rao said.

The city-based Larson and Toubro (L&T) subsidiary has sent out a series of advisories to its employees across the country and overseas on safety measures at workplaces and homes.

"Sanitisation of all high touch points in our facilities, hand sanitisers at lift landing/receptions and other common areas and infrared thermometers have been put in place," Mr Rao added.