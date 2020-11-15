India's Covid Cases Pass 88 Lakh With 41,100 Fresh Infections In A Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to follow up on the request for additional beds in the city's central government-run hospitals amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, sources said on Saturday.

Maharashtra, India's worst COVID-19-affected state, added 4,237 new cases, with the total number of infected people reaching 17,44,698.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,154 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the infection count and deaths to 8,60,082 and 11,508 respectively, the health department said.

Temples and other places of worship will reopen in Maharashtra from Monday, the state government has said, listing coronavirus safety measures such as masks, sanitisers and temperature checks that they will have to follow.

From the development of indigenous vaccines to novel point-of-care diagnostics, India has initiated an integrated response to overcome the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Johnson & Johnson and the US Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.

After nearly five months, Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus tally fell below 2,000 on Friday, helping active cases drop below 18,000. The state has reported the fourth-highest number of cases in the country.

India, the second worst-hit nation in the world and worst hit in Asia, could have 1 crore dozes of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by December, when an inoculation drive is also likely to begin.