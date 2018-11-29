India's Best-Ever High-Resolution Earth Imaging Satellite Launched

Experts say HysIS will enable better identification of objects on the surface of the subcontinent.

ISRO launched its PSLV-C43 rocket carrying India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite HysIS (Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite). Besides this, the workhorse rocket also bears 30 small co-passenger satellites from eight different countries, mostly belonging to the United States.

The 45th flight of the PSLV was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will place 31 satellites in two different orbits. After the Indian satellite is positioned in an orbit 636 km over the earth, the last stage of the rocket will be reignited twice for it to come down to 504 km and release the smaller satellites. The entire process will extend over 112 minutes.

"HysIS is an earth observation satellite developed by ISRO. It is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 mission. The satellite will be placed in 636 km polar sun synchronous orbit (SSO) with an inclination of 97.957 deg. The mission life of the satellite is 5 years," ISRO said.

According to the space agency, the primary goal of HysIS is to study the earth's surface in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) holds the record for launching the highest number of satellites in a single mission - 104 -on February 15, 2017.

The PSLV's main passenger, informally called 'Chhota Bheem' after a popular cartoon character, weighs a relatively low 380 kg. "HysIS is a very rare satellite with a super-sharp eye, and very few countries have indigenously mastered this technology," said ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan. "Many countries are trying to send such hyper-spectral cameras into space but interpreting its results is not easy."

The co-passengers of HysIS include one Micro and 29 Nano satellites from eight different countries, the agency said, adding, all these satellites will be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43.