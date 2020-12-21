India's Active Covid Cases Dropped To 3.03 Lakh, Lowest In 161 Days: Centre

The total number of active cases in the country were 3,01,609 on July 13. (Representational)

India's COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh, the lowest in 161 days, and accounts for just 3.02 per cent of the total infections, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the country were 3,01,609 on July 13.

The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 24 days, the ministry highlighted.

The number of daily new cases recorded in a span of 24 hours is 24,337, while 25,709 people recovered and were discharged during the same period.

The rising recoveries have also improved the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 95.53 per cent.

"The total recovered cases stand at 96,06,111. These are among the highest globally. The gap between recoveries and active cases is bridging fast and presently stands at 93,02,472," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 71.61 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories (UTs) --Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,471 newly recovered cases. A total of 2,627 people recuperated in West Bengal followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra, it said.

The ministry said 79.20 per cent of the new cases are from Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Kerala also reported the highest daily new cases at 5,711. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,811 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,978 new cases.

A total of 333 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs --Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tami, Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh --account for 81.38 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (98). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 40 and 30 daily deaths, respectively.

India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (105.7), the ministry said.

Focused measures like targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalisation and standard treatment protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)