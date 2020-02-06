This Is What Indians Said To Alexa Every Minute In 2019

On-demand music had been one of the most liked qualities of Alexa with Indian users requesting over 1,000 songs every minute.

This Is What Indians Said To Alexa Every Minute In 2019

Users also said,"Alexa, will you marry me?" at least once every second minute. (File)

New Delhi:

Indians love technology but they love their digital assistant Alexa more and make it sure they confessed it too!

In 2019, Indian customers interacted with Alexa millions of times each week. However, one of the most engaging interactions included Indians saying "Alexa, I love you," once every minute and "Alexa, will you marry me?" at least once every second minute.

Users also asked Alexa "how are you?" 8 times every minute and "Alexa, kaisi ho?" thrice every minute. On-demand music had been one of the most liked qualities of Alexa with Indian users requesting over 1,000 songs every minute.

Comments
AlexaIndia AlexaAmazon India

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News