Indians In Middle East Extend Help To Kerala Flood Victims

Funds and materials are being collected at offices and organisations for the flood victims in Kerala.

The Kerala diaspora in the Middle East is extending help and support to those hit by the devastating floods in the state.

The Kerala Samajam, Bahrain, will send the first consignment of food items, clothes and napkins tomorrow to NGOs in Kerala for distribution, a Samajam member told IANS.

The Palakkad Malayalee group in Bahrain raised Rs. 2 lakh in one day.

In Kuwait, Kiran Abraham, who works in the private sector, said there has been a huge interest in collecting funds and materials and this was happening in offices and various organisations.

In Oman too, Keralites were raising funds and people were said to be donating liberally.

"We have got support not just from Keralites but even from other Indians. Even Arab nationals have come and given their contribution. Those who are leading the drive will make the decision and send it to the desired places," said a Keralaite who hails from Kottayam.

In the UAE also, the response to funds and other help has been overwhelming, said a Malayalee residing in that country.

Meanwhile, several clubs and organisations in these countries have called off their Onam celebrations in solidarity with the dead and the suffering in Kerala, which is battling the worst flood disaster since 1924.

(Kerala has to rebuild itself after the worst floods in over a century. Hundreds have died and lakhs are homeless. Here is how you can help.)