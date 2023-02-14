Indian Startup's Jetpack A Highlight At Aero India

The jetpack at display at the Aero India 2023

A jetpack made by an Indian start-up is on display at the Aero India event in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The startup, Absolute Composites, designed and developed the jetpack for the armed forces.

India has already placed an order for 48 jetpacks.

The jetpack is powered by a gas turbine.

The startup says the machine can lift a soldier up to a height of 10-15 metres with a top speed of 50 kmph.

Aero India, Asia's largest air show being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

PM Modi said the event, which was earlier considered just a window to "sell to India", is showcasing the nation's strength as a potential defence partner and noted that India is now exporting defence equipment to 75 countries.

Jetpacks are seen as platforms of the future. A soldier on a jetpack opens up possibilities of complex operations.