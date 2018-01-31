Indian Railways To Set Up Coach Factory In Maharashtra

The decision to set up a railway coach factory was taken at a meeting between Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

All India | | Updated: January 31, 2018 22:41 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways To Set Up Coach Factory In Maharashtra

The new coach plant will create an industrial ecosystem in the drought-prone region

Mumbai:  The Railways will set up a coach factory in Maharashtra's Latur district, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting with Mr Goyal and Mr Fadnavis to discuss the setting up of the massive rail coach factory by the Indian Railways.

Railway Ministry officials said the plant would manufacture electric multiple units (EMUs) for suburban trains and coaches for metro trains.

"Work on this project will be done on high priority with fast track processing of all approvals. The Maharashtra government has offered several concessions including in land, taxes," an official said.

Comments
Close [X]
"Thank you Piyush Goyalji for your commitment for setting up of factory of EMU for Suburban Railways and Metro coaches at Latur. Big boost to economic activities in Marathwada and huge employment opportunities," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

The new coach plant will create an industrial ecosystem in the drought-prone region and may help shift from agriculture to industry.
 

Trending

Indian RailwaysPiyush GoyalDevendra Fadnavis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................