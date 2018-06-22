From Clean Water To Charging Point, "Train Captain" Will Fulfil All Needs The Northeast Frontier Railway has appointed "Train Captains" for premium trains who would ensure that passengers get all basic amenities

Share EMAIL PRINT The Railway Board has decided to introduce the concept of a single person as leader (Representational) Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has come up with an innovative solution to some of the problems passengers face while travelling in premium trains like Rajdhani Express. They have appointed "Train Captains" for premium trains who will ensure that passengers get all basic amenities, including "cleanliness of coaches and toilets, availability of water and working of electrical fittings like lights, fans, charging points".



The service was started on Thursday. Babul Dey of Tinsukia Division became the first Train Captain when he stepped into the 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.



NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said: "The Train Captain will be overall in-charge of the train and will be responsible for ensuring all amenities provided by railways to the passenger."



"The Railway Board has decided to introduce the concept of a single person as leader -- Train Captain, who will be responsible for coordinating with all onboard teams dealing with housekeeping, catering, electrical, mechanical and RPF/GRP squad during the complete journey of the train," Mr Sharma added.



The Train Captains will have badges issued by the NF Railway. All personnel on board the train will report to the officer.



Passengers will be provided with the Train Captain's phone number, which will be written on reservation charts. They can directly call him/her if they face any problem regarding the amenities.



The Railway Board has directed all Zonal Railways to introduce the services of Train Captains on priority basis to all premium trains to address issues that may arise during the journey.



With inputs from PTI



