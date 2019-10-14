IRCTC Makes Grand Debut At Stock Market, Doubles Issue Price

The company recently made its Rs 645-crore initial public offering which was subscribed 112 times.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation made a strong debut on the exchanges on Monday. The Railway catering company almost doubled its issue price of Rs 320 during the early trade.

IRCTC on the BSE, at 12.34 a.m., was up 11.49 per cent at Rs 718 a share after it touched an intra-day high of Rs 743.80 apiece. The company recently made its Rs 645-crore initial public offering which was subscribed 112 times.

"It may be best of the returns we have witnessed in listing gains of recent IPOs. This is a very unique business model in India that is listed and also very robust numbers in its BS for the last three years," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

IRCTC is a state-run company and only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and in Indian trains.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.