'My Coach Can Hear Bombing...': Indian Para-athlete's Post Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier today.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, para-athlete Sharad Kumar on Thursday said that his coach Kharkiv is worried and can hear the sound of explosions from his room.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations.

"Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv, he is worried, he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground," Mr Sharad tweeted.

To this tweet, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra replied: "Prayers for his safety."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announced the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday and added that Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Kuleba tweeted.

This tweet came less than an hour after Putin announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has also asked the Russian President to stop "attacking Ukraine" and give peace a chance.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday night, the UN chief said, "The day was full of rumours and indications of an offensive against Ukraine was imminent."

"I was wrong. And I would like not to be wrong again today," he added.