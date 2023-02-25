Indian-Origin US Man Sentenced To Over 4 Years In Jail For Wire Fraud

He was employed by Bhavinkumar "Sunny" Patel, who operated a cell of couriers. (Representational)

A 22-year-old Indian-American man was sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud that targeted the elderly in the US by using call centres in India, an official statement said.

Jeel Patel of South Carolina was part of an international fraud scheme from February 2020 till June 2020 that originated from call centres in India which disproportionately targeted elders, the statement by the US Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia said.

According to court documents, these call centres would initially contact victims using automated robocalls designed to create a sense of urgency with the recipients, it said.

After making initial contact with victims, conspirators known as closers would impersonate government officials such as FBI or DEA agents tricking and coercing victims into wiring funds to bank accounts controlled by the conspiracy, according to the statement dated February 14.

Jeel worked as a courier for the network who picked up cash stolen from unsuspecting seniors, saved a portion for themselves and forwarded the remainder to the call centre operators in India.

He was employed by Bhavinkumar "Sunny" Patel, who operated a cell of couriers in several states that was responsible for losses exceeding USD 3 million to more than 120 victims.

Sunny, 28, of Richmond, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for his role in orchestrating the fraud.

During the brief four-month period that Jeel Patel worked for Sunny Patel, the defendant retrieved or attempted to retrieve 14 packages from 10 different victims, with total actual losses of USD 485,020, it said.

Combatting elder abuse and financial fraud targeted at seniors is a key priority of the US Department of Justice. Elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult, the press release added.

