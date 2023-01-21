Indian News Publishers Need To Be Paid For Content: Strong Stand By Centre

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking at a DNPA event. (File)

The Indian government has called for big tech companies to give a "fair share of revenues" to digital platforms of print news publishers, citing a need to address the "disproportionate imbalance" in the relationship between the two.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra both emphasised the importance of this issue for the future of journalism and the financial health of the news industry, both digital and print.

In a message to the inaugural session of a day-long conclave organised by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Mr Chandra linked the issue to the "future of journalism."

"For the growth of the news industry, it is important that digital news platforms of all these publishers, who are the creators of original content, get a fair share of revenues from the big tech platforms which act as aggregators of content created by others," Mr Chandra said.

He pointed to initiatives taken by other countries such as Australia, Canada, France and the EU, which have passed legislation and strengthened their competition commissions to ensure a fair split of revenue between news content creators and aggregators.

Mr Chandrasekhar echoed the sentiment, saying, "We hope to address this issue of disproportionate control and imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation and the power that ad-tech companies and platforms hold today."

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is an umbrella organization of 17 leading Indian news publishers, including NDTV.