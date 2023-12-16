Indian Navy Warship Comes To Aid Of Malta Vessel Hijacked In Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring a developing hijack situation of a ship which appears to now be heading to the coastline of Somalia. The Indian warship responded to the mayday call from the cargo carrier MV Ruen, a Maltese vessel in the Arabian Sea.

An Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft and warship on Anti Piracy patrol has been immediately diverted.

"The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen," Indian Navy said in a statement.

A Navy warship has intercepted the hijacked vessel and is closely monitoring its movement.

#IndianNavy's Mission Deployed platforms respond to #hijacking in the #ArabianSea#MayDay msg from Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen on @UK_MTO portal - boarding by unknown personnel



— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 16, 2023

The ship, MV Reun, was heading towards Somalia when it was attacked on Thursday. UK's Marine Trade Operations said that the crew has lost control of the vessel.

The capture of the vessel appears to be the first major attack by Somali pirates since 2017, following counter-piracy efforts by several countries stopped such seizures in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

The UK Marine body has advised ships to remain on alert while travelling in the Arabian Sea near Somalia as a piracy action group is active in the area.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," the warning said.