Indian Navy Provides Assistance To Sailing Vessel With 5 Chinese Nationals

Indian naval ship INS Kirch provided 1,000 litres of fuel to the vessel, enabling it to safely resume its voyage to its next port of call.

Read Time: 2 mins
Indian Navy Provides Assistance To Sailing Vessel With 5 Chinese Nationals
Indira Point is the southernmost point of India in the eastern Indian Sea.
New Delhi:

The Indian Navy on Tuesday provided urgently needed fuel to a Malaysian-flagged sailing vessel with five Chinese nationals onboard in the Indian Ocean. Indian naval ship INS Kirch provided 1,000 litres of fuel to the vessel, enabling it to safely resume its voyage to its next port of call, the Indian Navy said.

It said the Malaysian-flagged vessel with five Chinese nationals was reported to be running low on fuel on January 4.

Subsequently, the sailing vessel transiting 225 nautical miles west of Indira Point, sought fuelling assistance from Indian Navy through Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

"Responding swiftly, a surveillance aircraft was deployed to monitor the movement of sailing vessel and diverted mission deployed Indian Naval Ship Kirch to provide assistance," the Navy said.

"INS Kirch on January 7 intercepted the vessel and provided 1000 litres of fuel, enabling the vessel to safely resume its voyage to its next port of call," the Navy said in a statement.

"The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure safety of all mariners in the Indian Ocean Region," it said.

Indira Point is the southernmost point of India in the eastern Indian Sea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

