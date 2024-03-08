Indians Duped To Work With Russian Army, Sought Their Release: Centre

Several Indians have been duped to work with the Russian Army, said the central government on Friday, adding that they have "strongly" taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such citizens.

The government had last month admitted some Indians are entangled in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine after a similar claim by nearly a dozen families.

The families had claimed they were promised jobs in Russia by agents and then made to sign some contracts in Russian.

"Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises," said an official release today.