"Counting On America To End War", Says Zelensky Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Donald Trump to convince Russia to halt its invasion at the US leader's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America," Zelensky said in a social media post.

