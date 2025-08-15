"Counting On America To End War", Says Zelensky Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged Donald Trump to convince Russia to halt its invasion at the US leader's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America," Zelensky said in a social media post.

