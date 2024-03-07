CBI Action Against Visa Agents In 7 Cities Over Russia Job Scam

A day after it emerged that a Hyderabad man duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine has been killed, the CBI on Thursday busted a ring involved in trafficking Indians to the country, officials said.

Nearly two dozen Indians are believed to have been forced into fighting Russia's war after being tricked into going to the country on the pretext of getting high-paying jobs.

The investigation agency registered a case and began carrying out raids at over 10 locations in seven cities associated with the agents and firms involved in the trafficking. The raids are being conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ambala, Chandigarh and Madurai.

