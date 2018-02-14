Indian Mujahideen Terrorist, On The Run Since Batla House Encounter, Arrested Ariz Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to escape during the encounter on September 19, 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Ariz Khan of the Indian Mujahideen was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell New Delhi: Ariz Khan, the bomb maker of terror group Indian Mujahideen that carried out serial bombings in Delhi and elsewhere a decade back has been arrested, a senior Delhi Police officer announced on Wednesday.



Khan, an engineering dropout, had helped put together bombs that went off in between 2007 and 2008 in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.



In all, the police said, these explosive devices had killed 165 people and injured 535.



Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, on 19 September 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.



Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was killed during the operation.



Khan had, however, managed to escape after shifting places for a month, had headed to Nepal. He got hold of a Nepali citizenship card and passport in the name of Salim. Initially, he tried his hand at running a restaurant but later started teaching in different schools in Nepal.



He again came in touch with Riyaz Bhatkal, the Indian Mujahideen founder, who motivated him to travel to Saudi Arabia to raise money to revive the group in September 2014.



"For a cover, he worked as a labourer and also met with many sympathizers there," senior police officer PS Kushwah said.



He returned to Nepal from Saudi Arabia in March 2017 and would occasionally travel to India also.



Khan was arrested from near the India-Nepal border when he came to meet an old contact.





