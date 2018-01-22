Indian Mujahideen Terrorist, Accused In 2008 Gujarat Blasts, Arrested After a brief exchange of fire, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the alleged bomb-maker, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police

85 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police say Abdul Subhan Qureshi is linked to banned Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI New Delhi: One of the most wanted terrorists in connection with the serial blasts in Gujarat in 2008 has been arrested by the Delhi Police. After a brief exchange of fire, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the alleged bomb-maker, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.



There was a pan-India search for Abdul Subhan Quereshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years.



Police say Quereshi, who is closely linked to the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI, had masterminded the Gujarat serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200.



The serial blasts ripped across Ahmedabad and Surat where as many as 27 bombs were planted. Investigators believe Qureshi, a trained bomb-maker, headed the attacks.



One of the most wanted terrorists in connection with the serial blasts in Gujarat in 2008 has been arrested by the Delhi Police. After a brief exchange of fire, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the alleged bomb-maker, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.There was a pan-India search for Abdul Subhan Quereshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. Police say Quereshi, who is closely linked to the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI, had masterminded the Gujarat serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200.The serial blasts ripped across Ahmedabad and Surat where as many as 27 bombs were planted. Investigators believe Qureshi, a trained bomb-maker, headed the attacks.