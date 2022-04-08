'Indian Money Heist': Video Shows Friend Stealing Cash From Groom's Garland

The video has left internet in splits.

Internet often throws up amazing videos, which make people chuckle. One such footage doing the round on Twitter shows a man stealing money from the garland of his friend - the groom - at a wedding.

The date or location of the wedding has not been revealed in the video. It shows the groom, surrounded by people, listening to what his relatives are saying. Just then his friend, sitting right next to the groom, tries to grab a few currency notes from the garland he is wearing.

The groom turns around once, and his friend stops. But as soon as he gets busy to listening the conversation again, the friend quickly grabs a few currency notes and keeps them in his pocket.

“Indian money heist,” said a user. “This is business,” added another.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has been viewed close to one lakh times.

