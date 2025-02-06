Handcuffed, Chained, Thrown Like Boxes: Indian Migrants' American Nightmare

They scaled treacherous mountains, pushed through dense, unforgiving forests, and trudged for hundreds of kilometres - all in pursuit of a singular dream: reaching the United States. For months, they journeyed across continents but at the end of this perilous road, they were met not with freedom, but with cold shackles and the US Border Patrol. For these 104 Indian migrants, what began as an odyssey of ambition - the search for the American dream - quickly unravelled into an American nightmare.

A US military aircraft carrying the migrants landed in Amritsar yesterday, marking the first mass deportation under President Donald Trump's administration. The deportees, who had attempted to enter the United States through illegal channels, were piled up in an aircraft and were reportedly shackled and restrained throughout the flight, only to be freed upon arrival in India.

The migrants, hailing from various Indian states, were rounded up in a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration. Among them, 33 were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven, were also on the flight.

Deception and Hardship

Many of these migrants had spent vast sums - often obtained through loans - on promises of legal entry into the US. Instead, they endured gruelling, multi-country treks arranged by human traffickers.

Jaspal Singh, a 36-year-old from Punjab's Gurdaspur, was among those deported. He said he paid Rs 30 lakh to an agent who promised him legal passage to the US. He first flew to Brazil, where he was told that the rest of his journey would also be by air. Instead, he was forced to take the dangerous "donkey route," an illegal and often perilous path used by traffickers.

Mr Singh spent six months in Brazil before attempting to cross into the US. However, he was arrested by the US Border Patrol on January 24 and detained for 11 days. "We had no idea we were being deported," he said. "We thought we were being moved to another detention center. Then they told us we were going back to India. We were handcuffed and our legs were chained until we landed in Amritsar."

Harwinder Singh, from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, paid Rs 42 lakh to an agent, and was taken through multiple countries: Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

"We walked for days, crossed mountains, and nearly drowned in the sea," Harwinder said, as quoted by news agency PTI. "I saw one man die in the Panama jungle and another drown at sea."

"We crossed 17-18 hills. If one person slipped, there was no chance of survival. If anyone got injured, they were left to die. We saw dead bodies along the way," said another migrant.

For these migrants, the financial burden is as devastating as the emotional toll. Many families took out massive loans, mortgaged their homes, or borrowed from relatives, expecting their loved ones to secure well-paying jobs in the US.

The Cost of Deportation

According to Reuters, a recent military flight deporting migrants to Guatemala likely cost at least Rs 4,09,331 ($4,675) per person - more than five times the cost of a one-way first-class ticket on American Airlines for the same route.

By comparison, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) standard chartered deportation flights cost Rs 14,88,527 ($17,000) per flight hour, with a typical flight carrying 135 deportees and lasting five hours. This translates to roughly Rs 55,163 ($630) per person, assuming the charter company absorbs the cost of the return flight.

The C-17 transport aircraft used for deportations has an estimated operational cost of Rs 24,95,388 ($28,500) per hour. Given the distance between the US and India, this latest deportation flight is likely the most expensive one yet.

Typically, ICE charters commercial flights for such operations. However, under President Trump, there has been a visible shift toward military aircraft for high-profile deportations

Trump has repeatedly framed illegal immigration as an "invasion" and has described undocumented migrants as "criminals" and "aliens." The optics of migrants being loaded onto massive military planes also sends a hardline message.

Government Action

Upon arrival, the migrants were questioned by multiple agencies, including Punjab Police and central intelligence authorities, to verify any criminal records. The deportations come just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, where immigration is expected to be a key topic in talks with President Trump.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon today after a political uproar over the issue of the deportation.

"Your matter is with the government. This is the matter of Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. Government has taken cognizance of it. I request you to not to resort to planned disruptions to prevent smooth functioning of the House. Question Hour is an important session where members put forward the problems of the citizens and the government answer it," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today met Prime Minister Modi amid controversy over the incident.