Indian Medical Student, 22, Dies In China; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body

Abdul Sheikh was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in China, where he died

A 22-year-old Indian student from Tamil Nadu who has been studying medicine in China for the past five years has died of an illness, and his economically weak family has requested the foreign ministry for help to bring back his body.

Towards the end of his medical education, the Indian student, Abdul Sheikh, had been doing internship in China. He had returned to India recently and gone back to China on December 11.

After the mandatory eight-day isolation on reaching China, Mr Sheikh had been interning with Qiqihar Medical University in northeast China's Heilongjiang province.

But he became ill and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit, where he died.

The student's family has asked the foreign ministry for help in bringing back the body. The family has also appealed for help to the Tamil Nadu government.