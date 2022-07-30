'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2 Trailer Is Out And Netizens Just Can't Keep Calm

Mumbai's premier matchmaker shares how her job has become challenging with time.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the second season of 'Indian Matchmaking' and with this, matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty is back to assist her clients in their quest for the perfect partner.

The first season of the reality series was released in 2020. It created quite a buzz among the viewers. Now, the second season is set to premiere on August 10 and its trailer has already prompted reactions from netizens.

Watch the trailer here.

Netizens just can't keep calm after watching the trailer and seems to have chalked up their binging plans.

This user has already grabbed popcorn tubs and braced up for the release.

Another has expressed his excitement over the hit show and, of course, Sima Aunty.

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix India https://t.co/oGvgVy6fCe . Sima maam is back ???????????????????????? . Can't wait for this — Mehran मेहरान (@mehranzaidi) July 29, 2022

This one echoed the sentiment of many who have watched the first season of Indian Matchmaking.

Am I going to hate on #IndianMatchmaking ? Yes

Am I still going to watch it? Yes — Aashna ❤ (@Aashna_94) July 28, 2022

Another posted some eye-catching highlights from the new trailer where Sima Aunty's clients can be seen getting even pickier than before.

This one vowed to watch the show given what the first season had to offer.

OMG???????? it's here guys.. I'll cringe but definitely watch it. Loved the line, God has sent me to match the couples... FAB — Kartik (he/him) (@TheKartikKhatri) July 28, 2022

“Aunty Sima returns in just over 2 weeks? Binging schedule needs to be arranged asap for the new cohort!” another reacted to the trailer.

Aunty Sima returns in just over 2 weeks? ????



Binging schedule needs to be arranged asap for the new cohort!#IndianMatchmakingpic.twitter.com/yAlQXylOqa — Sas (@saslel2) July 24, 2022

The trailer came as quite a surprise for this one.

I went for a nap and when I woke up I found out netflix released trailer of indian matchmaking season 2 ???????????? — Starlord (@NotTheDarkBlade) July 28, 2022

In the trailer of 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2, Sima aunty has introduced us to some of her new clients. Mumbai's premier matchmaker shares how her job has become challenging with time as individuals get more and more choosy. “When they come to me, they have a lot of criterias,” Sima aunty is heard saying.