Indian Man Returns Home After Spending 37 Years In Bangladesh Jails

He said he endured brutal torture during his initial 14 days in police custody. (Representational)

A man from Tripura's Sepahijala district returned home after spending 37 years in Bangladesh jails.

Shahjahan returned to India through the Srimantapur land customs station with the assistance of BSF personnel.

Shahjahan, a resident of Rabindrangar, a border village in Sonamura subdivision, had gone to his in-law's house in Comilla, Bangladesh, in 1988. During his visit, police raided his relative's home and arrested him for illegally entering the neighbouring country, officials said.

"At the age of 25, I was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Comilla. Despite completing my sentence, I was not released and spent an additional 26 years in custody, totaling 37 years before I was allowed to return home," Shahjahan told reporters.

The injustice faced by Shahjahan came to light a few months ago through media reports. His plight attracted the attention of the Zara Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping immigrants who become trapped in foreign countries, his family said.

Moushahid Ali, the chairman of the Zara Foundation, took swift action to secure Shahjahan's release. Following numerous legal proceedings, Shahjahan was finally handed over to BSF personnel at Srimantapur LCS on Tuesday, they added.

Now 62 years old, Shahjahan left home when he was young and his wife was pregnant. His son saw him for the first time physically upon his return.

"I can't express my happiness in words. I feel like I am in heaven. This is like a rebirth for me. I never thought I would return to my birthplace in this lifetime. It is the Zara Foundation that brought me back home. I will remain indebted to the organization for the rest of my life," Shahjahan said.

He also said that he endured brutal torture during his initial 14 days in police custody.

"After serving 11 years in Comilla Central Jail, I was transferred to other prisons under false charges and spent an additional 26 years there," he recounted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)