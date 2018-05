The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (Representational)

An Indian national was among two persons arrested in Nepal today for illegally operating a call bypass centre from their rented room in Kathmandu, police said.Vivek Shukla, 24, a resident of Madhya Pradesh and Nepali local Lal Bahadur Magarati, 25, were arrested from a guest house in Kathmandu, they said.The police have also seized various communication equipment from the arrested duo. They were operating illegally BOIP service from their rented room in Kathmandu, causing a huge loss to state-run Nepal Telecom, police said.The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.