Indian Kidnapped While Collecting Grass Along Border Returned By Bangladesh

In an important development, Bangladesh authorities on Tuesday night handed over the man to Indian authorities, who had been abducted along the international border by a group of Bangladeshi nationals earlier in the day.

The abducted man has been identified as Ranjit Das, a resident of Cachar district in Assam.

According to sources, Das had been missing after he had gone to collect grass from land along the border area on Tuesday morning.

But the locals alleged that he had been abducted by a group from across the border, leading to tensions in the area.

"The abducted man Ranjit Das was handed over to Indian authorities by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BBG) at around 10 pm on Tuesday," said a police source.

Sources said the area he had gone to was Indian territory beyond the border fence, in the area that is known as Zero Point.

The Bangladeshi nationals abducted him from that place.

On the other hand, nine suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were stranded in no-man's-land in the India-Bangladesh border near Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district. A flag meeting was held between the two forces to resolve the issue.