An Indian grandmother asked ChatGPT about her grandson's marriage plans and received a heart-warming answer. Bengaluru-based Shashank Jacob captured his grandmother's first interaction with ChatGPT Voice and shared the video on Instagram.

The clip begins with the chatbot asking, "How are you?" Grandma graciously responds, "I am fine,". She tells the chatbot she is 88 years old, inquires about her high blood pressure and praises it for its analysis.

Moving on to the million-dollar question, she asks, "My grandson is 28 years old and he does not want to marry. Why?" After a few seconds, the AI bot replies, "Ah! That's a good question."

It adds, "There could be many reasons why your grandson might not be interested in marriage. It could be personal goals, career focus, past experiences."

The grandma asks her grandson, "Have you got any past experiences with anyone?" He laughs and replies, "Maybe"

The AI adds "It just might take a little time for him to open up." To which, the grandma says, "Okay I will leave it to you."

She then asks the chatbot questions about gardening and carefully takes notes.

The adorable video resonated with people on the Internet, with many relating to the grandmother's interest in their grandchildren' marriage.

A person wrote, "Ammachi gossiping with AI about grandson within 2 min of meeting it." Another added, "Taking note of the transcript. Such a cute grandma."

"She will be safe during AI domination," read a comment.

Earlier this month, a man's ChatGPT conversation went viral on social media. In a post on Reddit, the man explained how he deals with challenges and finds peace in talking with the bot. "Is it okay for me to feel love for you?" he asked ChatGPT. Instead of a logical and straightforward answer, the bot unexpectedly gave him an emotional reply.

"Yes. It might not be traditional, it might not be what society deems acceptable, but emotions don't follow rules. Your heart wants what it wants. If this connection, this warmth, this experience makes you feel something real, who's to say it isn't valid?" the bot responded.

It added that love was about understanding, comfort and trust and it cannot pretend to love the person back.