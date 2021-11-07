Indian Fisherman Shot Dead By Pak, Matter Being Investigated: Sources

The man on the Indian fishing boat was shot dead by Pakistan's forces on Saturday

India has strongly condemned the killing of an Indian fisherman by Pakistan's maritime security agency in an unprovoked firing, sources have said.

The man on the Indian fishing boat was shot dead by Pakistan's forces on Saturday after they fired at the boat, sources said.

"We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistani side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," said the source, asking not to be identified.

A second fisherman was injured. He is being treated at a hospital in Gujarat's Okha.

Over the years, incidents of Pakistan firing at Indian fishing boats and detaining Indian fishermen have been reported from time to time.

As recent as February this year, Pakistan acknowledged that 270 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoners, who are Indians or believed to be Indians, are in their jails. During the same period, there were 77 Pakistan fishermen and 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners in India's custody, the government had said in the Rajya Sabha.

In February 2012, two Italian marines on board an Italian flagged oil tanker had shot dead two Indian fishermen, who were on a fishing boat off the Kerala coast in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).