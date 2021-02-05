Pakistan Acknowledges 270 Indian Fishermen In Custody: Centre

Pakistan has acknowledged custody of 270 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoners. (Representational)

There were 77 Pakistan fishermen and 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners in India's custody, while Pakistan has acknowledged that 270 fishermen and 49 civilian prisoners, who are Indian or believed to be Indian, are in their jails, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that as per the India-Pakistan "Agreement on Consular Access" signed on May 21, 2008, lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country lodged in the jails of the other are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 of every year.

"In addition, there is the issue of 83 missing Indian defence personnel, whose custody has not been acknowledged by Pakistan so far," he added.