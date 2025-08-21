Indian Envoy Meets US Lawmakers Amid Trade Tensions Over New Tariffs

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday met with prominent US lawmakers amid a strain in relations between Washington and New Delhi after President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.



Kwatra met Representative Darrell Issa, Chairman of the House Judiciary GOP Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, AI and the Internet, and discussed key elements in the US-India ties, "including our partnership in energy security and mutually beneficial trade engagement".

Kwatra, in a social media post, said he was grateful for Issa's steadfast support of the India-US ties as Vice-Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority.

The Indian ambassador also had an "engaging conversation" with Representative Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Democrats.

Kwatra said he discussed India's perspectives on advancing mutual trade, energy and defence cooperation between the two countries.

In a separate meeting with Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the US Senate, the envoy discussed issues of mutual interest and highlighted the importance of bilateral trade engagement.

"We also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation further in hydrocarbons, particularly between Texas and India," Kwatra posted on X.

On Wednesday, the Indian envoy met Congressman Andy Barr, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy of the Financial Services GOP, and discussed the possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade and investment partnership.

Kwatra also thanked him for his leadership and consistent support for the relationship as Vice-Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives.

In the last few days, the Indian ambassador to the US has held a series of meetings with US Congressmen Warren Davidson, Marc Veasey and Michael Baumgartner.

The series of meetings comes amid a strain in ties between the US and India after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a penalty of 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian crude oil.

India has called the tariffs "unjustified and unreasonable".

India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

