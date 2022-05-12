Indian Climber Baljeet Kaur Scales Two 8,000m Peaks In Nepal Within Two Weeks

Baljeet Kaur from Himachal Pradesh conquered Mt. Kanchenjunga today.

A 27-year-old Indian woman on Thursday set a record for conquering two mountain peaks in Nepal above 8,000 metres within two weeks.

Baljeet Kaur from Himachal Pradesh conquered Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586m) on Thursday morning at 4:20 (local time), said Pasang Sherpa, director of Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd.

"After successfully scaling the mountain peak she has arrived at Camp III and is now descending towards the base camp," said Sherpa.

Earlier, she had climbed Mt. Annapurna I (8,091m) on April 28. This is her second 8,000m plus mountain this season, according to Sherpa.

"Now she is preparing to attempt the world's highest peak, Everest and Lhotse (8,516m) soon," he said.

Last week, Priyanka Mohite from Maharashtra became the first Indian woman to have scaled five peaks, all above 8,000 metres.

