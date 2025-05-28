Sikkim Seeks Ban On Scaling Kanchenjunga, Days After Army Team Summitted It

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold talks with Nepal to bring into effect a ban on scaling Mt Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain peak in the world, as it is regarded sacred by the people of his state. Climbing the Kanchenjunga is not allowed from the Sikkimese side and mountaineers scale the peak from the Nepal side.

In the letter, Mr Tamang referred to the May 18 ascent of the peak by a five-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) from the Nepal side, adding that this has hurt Sikkim's indigenous communities.

The Chief Minister wrote, "Mount Khangchendzonga holds profound spiritual and religious significance for the people of Sikkim. Regarded as the most sacred mountain in the state its name translates to "Five Treasures Of The High Snows", symbolising five divine treasures. According to the Sikkimese belief system, these treasures remain hidden and shall be revealed only to the devout when the world is in grave peril."

"The mountain is revered as the abode of the principal guardian and protector-deity of Sikkim known as the 'Dzoe-Nga'. This sacred being is worshipped as the 'Pho-Lha,' or chief of the entire assemblage of supernatural entities of Sikkim. These deities were recognised and anointed as the 'Guardian Deities of the Land' by Ugyen Guru Rinpoche, also known as Guru Padmasambhava, the patron saint of Sikkim," he further wrote.

Asking for a complete ban on mountaineering activities on the mountain, the Mr Tamang wrote the move will be "in deference to the deeply-held beliefs and cultural values of the people of Sikkim".

His letter comes after Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) raised the issue with the authorities. On April 4 this year, the SIBLAC wrote to the Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, seeking his immediate attention for safeguarding the cultural and spiritual heritage of Sikkim.

"The Government of Sikkim in 2001, banned expeditions to Mount Khangchendzongna under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which protects sacred sites. This ban was reinforced by Article 371 (F) of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards Sikkim's cultural and religious laws post its 1975 merger with India, under which there exists a law prohibiting the climbing of this mountain. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, revoked its earlier decision to open this mountain in September 2019, removing Kanchenjunga and thirteen other sacred peaks from the list of open peaks", the SIBLAC said in a letter to the Governor.

The Indian Army's NIMAS, located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, summitted Mount Kangchenjunga (8,586 metres), as part of the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' Mission, a patriotic mission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak of each of India's 28 states. The summitting of the Kanchenjunga has secured a 100 per cent success for the NIMAS.

"This wasn't just another expedition for us. This was the final summit of the iconic Har Shikhar Tiranga Mission - a journey to hoist the Tricolour on the highest peak of every Indian state. With this climb, Team NIMAS has etched history - completing a mission that fused adventure, patriotism, and purpose. 5 team members, 100 per cent success, and a summit that tested every ounce of our will. To all those who believed, supported, and prayed , this one is for you. And to the mighty Kangchenjunga - you humbled us, and you made us better," the mountaineering team from NIMAS said.

The NIMAS team summitted the Kanchenjunga using the normal route that mountaineers use, which is climbing the mountain from the Nepal side and sources say the expedition was conducted with utmost respect and reverence to all beliefs. The mountain is accessible to mountaineers and Nepal has not imposed any ban on the climbing of the mountain. Sources familiar with the expedition told NDTV that they were surprised the summiting of the peak has become an issue.

"Mountaineering activity continues at the Kanchenjunga normally and the team summitted the peak like all other expeditions from across the world. Keeping our beliefs in mind, all efforts were taken to keep the sanctity and spiritual sensibilities intact and the expedition was conducted with utmost respect," the team said.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, from March 1 to April 25 this year, 41 climbers received permits to scale Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest peak, within the climbing season which is usually limited to a period of one-and-a-half months every year. The Government of Nepal collects royalty fees from climbers and issues permits and it is a major economic activity and source of revenue for Nepal. This year, the revenue earned from royalty fees amounted to $73,800 between March 1 to April 25.

However, no expeditions to the mountain have taken place from the Indian side over the last two decades in deference to the customs and beliefs of the people of Sikkim who regard climbing of the peak as the desecration of the mountain. The Kanchenjunga, till today, remains the highest in terms of the fatality rate for mountaineers and it is considered more difficult to climb than Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world.