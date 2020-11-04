Indian Army's Imported Extreme Cold Weather Clothing Seen In Action

The army is providing new habitats and clothing to soldiers to help beat winters.

Indian soldiers are all set to brave the harsh winter in eastern Ladakh with the latest in extreme cold weather clothing imported from the US as the standoff with China shows no sign of easing.

A photo released by defence sources to news agency ANI on Wednesday showed a soldier of the Indian army wearing the all-white attire along with a recently acquired SIG Sauer assault rifle.

The army is providing new habitats and clothing to soldiers to help beat winters during deployment along the China border, ANI reported.

The Indian Army had received the first batch of the extreme cold weather clothing from the US on Tuesday, reports had said.

The Indian Army maintains a stock of 60,000 of these extreme cold weather clothing sets for troops deployed in the entire Ladakh region including both western fronts in Siachen and Eastern Ladakh sector, sources told ANI.

This year, there was an additional requirement of around 30,000 of these sets as close to 90,000 troops are posted in the region to counter Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.