Indian Army Recovers Weapons, Ammunition From Several Districts Of Manipur

In a coordinated effort, troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces deployed in Manipur successfully recovered 12 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores, according to a press release from the Indian Army.

According to an official release, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces have been relentlessly carrying out intelligence-based joint operations in both the hill and valley regions in Manipur.

The close coordination and synergy amongst the various security forces have resulted in the recovery of 12 weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores in the previous week.

On October 15, 2024, the Indian Army along with Manipur Police launched a search and recovery operation in the general area of Leirongthel Pitra, which is located in the fringe areas of Thoubal district, Manipur, and recovered one AK 56 Rifle, one SLR, one Carbine Machine Gun, one Single Barrel Rifle, one Pistol, Grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Similarly, on October 16, 24, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an intelligence-based operation near Cannan Veng village, Churachandpur District, Manipur, and recovered one .303 Rifle, five Single Barrel Rifles, one 9mm Pistol, ammunition, and war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

The recent joint operations involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces illustrate a remarkable synergy in their efforts to restore peace in the region.

The successful recovery of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores underscores their unwavering commitment to ensure stability.

This collaborative approach not only enhances operational effectiveness but also fosters trust among local communities, paving the way for a quicker return to normalcy.

