Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan, China Soldiers On New Year's Eve

India said that the gesture is an effort to enhance peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Troops from the armies of India and Pakistan, along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, today exchanged sweets to mark the New Year, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch amid renewed ceasefire between the two countries.

India said that the gesture is an effort to enhance peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

“At the beginning of 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquillity, the Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with the Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar crossing points,” the defence spokespseon spokesperson said.

India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year and barring a few violations, the agreement is holding much to the relief of border residents and farmers, who have started resuming farming activities even along the LoC and International Border.

On Saturday, the Indian Army also exchanged sweets with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China in Hot Springs, Demchok, Nathula, and Kongra La areas along the Line of Actual Control.