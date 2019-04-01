Army Chief Bipin Rawat To Undertake Four-Day US Visit On April 2

Army chief Bipin Rawat's visit aims at giving impetus to military ties, enhancing strategic engagements

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat will embark on his four-day official visit to the United States, starting April 2.

The visit aims at giving impetus to military ties and enhancing strategic engagements between the two countries.

During his four-day visit, the Army Chief will interact with the senior military hierarchy of the US Armed Forces with an aim to take forward the military to military cooperation.

General Rawat is slated to visit the US Military Academy at West Point and the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The Army Chief will also interact with General Joseph F Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Mark A Milley, Chief of Staff of the US Army to discuss military cooperation issues of mutual interest.

The functional experience gained during the visit is expected to further enhance the Indo-US relationship, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

