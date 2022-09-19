Indian Army Installs Satellite-Based Internet At World's Highest Battlefield - Siachen

The Army also shared a few pictures where a soldier is seen installing a dish.

The Indian Army activated satellite-based Internet service on the Siachen Glacier on Sunday. The installation has been done by the Siachen Signallers and will provide internet connectivity to the Army at the world's highest battlefield.

"Satellite-based Internet service was activated on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers,” the Fire & Fury Corps of the Indian Army wrote on Twitter

The Army also shared a few pictures where a soldier is seen installing a dish in the mountainous terrain of the glacier.

After the post was shared, many users lauded the Indian Army's new achievement and highlighted the importance of good connectivity at the Siachen glacier.

“Amazing feat,” wrote one user.

Another too said that it is a “good initiative”.

“Amazing job kudos to the Bravehearts,” said a Twitter user.

“Congratulations on setting up a communication channel. Today, connectivity is the key to success. This will help the soldiers also talk to loved ones back home,” another user wrote.

According to The Times of India, telecom infrastructure company Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) is providing Internet connectivity to the Army in the high-altitude region. BBNL has also undertaken the BharatNet Project, which is aimed at providing satellite-based Internet connection to around 7,000 Gram Panchayats and to remote areas with no access to fibre-based Internet.

Under the project, a total of 7,000 sites will be covered by four satellite gateways having two high-throughput (HTS) satellites. So far, roughly 4,000 Gram Panchayats have been commissioned as part of the project, the report added.