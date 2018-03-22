Indian Air Force Ready To Meet Any Challenge: Air Chief Marshal

The Chief of Air Staff was talking to media persons at the Halwara Airport of the IAF, about 20 km from Ludhiana, after giving a send off to President Ram Nath Kovind.
He said it was wrong to say that China's J-20 fighter aircraft could not be traced by Indian radars, and added that the IAF was better placed on the Indo-China border as compared to its counterparts.
Asked about civilian aviation players being granted permission to use the IAF's runways, Mr Dhanoa said the move would not result in any security concerns.