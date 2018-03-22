Indian Air Force Ready To Meet Any Challenge: Air Chief Marshal The Chief of Air Staff said the IAF had upgraded itself over the last couple of years with the inclusion of latest aircraft and other equipment.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to meet all challenges, including in the Indian Ocean region, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said today.The Chief of Air Staff was talking to media persons at the Halwara Airport of the IAF, about 20 km from Ludhiana, after giving a send off to President Ram Nath Kovind He said it was wrong to say that China's J-20 fighter aircraft could not be traced by Indian radars, and added that the IAF was better placed on the Indo-China border as compared to its counterparts. The Chief of Air Staff said the IAF had upgraded itself over the last couple of years with the inclusion of latest aircraft and other equipment.Asked about civilian aviation players being granted permission to use the IAF's runways, Mr Dhanoa said the move would not result in any security concerns.