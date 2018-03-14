Air Force Lands Its Largest Transport Aircraft In Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting

The landing of the US-manufactured aircraft is seen as part of the air force's move to strengthen its overall operations in the strategically-key border state.
"The C17 Globemaster carried out a historic landing at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its superlative performance and excellent flying skills of pilots," said an air force spokesperson.
Sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.