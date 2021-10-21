Indian Air Force Plane Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Pilot Safe

Visuals show the debris scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, some 6 km from Bhind.

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed this morning near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, officials said. The pilot ejected safely, the Indian Air Force or IAF tweeted.

Visuals show the debris scattered on an empty field in Mankabad, some 6 km from Bhind. A team of policemen has formed a cordon around the crash site, where the smouldering tail section of the trainer jet is seen half buried in the field.

A mobile video taken by a person on the ground shows the pilot's parachute smoothly gliding down.