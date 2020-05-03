Watch: PM Narendra Modi Tweets Video Of Armed Forces' Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a montage of the day's flypast.

PM Narendra Modi has shared a video of the various activities carried out by armed forces' to pay tributes to the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, along with a montage of the day's flypast.

The 2 minute 16 second long video shows military bands presenting ceremonial performances and army helicopters showering flowers on hospitals and institutions of national importance.

The health workers with masks are seen clapping as petals fall on them.

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19.



Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

The mega armed forces exercise saw flypasts by fighter jets over state capitals, aerial flower shower and performances by military bands outside hospitals.

The "gesture of special gratitude" was announced on Friday by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

In the evening, Navy ships docked at major ports, including Mumbai and Chennai, will be lit up.

The country has been put under the third phase of lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic in the country.

The highly contagious virus has so farf infected nearly 40,000 people in the country with more than 1,000 deaths.