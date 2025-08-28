"India Will Move Forward With Swadeshi": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On US Tariffs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised the pitch for swadeshi goods on a day the additional tariffs imposed by the US on Indian merchandise came into force. "Whatever may be the circumstances, we will take our country forward", he told reporters after consecrating an idol of Lord Ganesh at his residence in Bhopal.

The reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on India came into effect on August 7 following an announcement by US President Donald Trump, when tariffs on about 70 other nations also kicked in. On the same day, Trump announced doubling the tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil. The additional tariffs came into effect on Wednesday.

"We should adopt swadeshi goods. Buy things of daily life which are manufactured in our country, which have the fragrance of our soil and sweat of the poor - the very essence of India", Mr Chouhan added.

He said India is brimming with confidence and will be at the forefront in the world on the strength of its 144 crore people.

"Our food reserves are full. We have the capability to feed not only our people but also the world if needed. Powered by the capacity of our scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and youth, we will take our country forward irrespective of circumstances," Mr Chouhan added.